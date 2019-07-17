A MEMORIAL service was held in the Italian Gardens at Pontypool Park to mark 100 years since the return of the 2nd Monmouthshire regiment from the First World War.

Before the service, soldiers from the Regiment of the Royal Welsh arrived having cycled from Tidworth in south-east Wiltshire to Pontypool to raise money for Help For Heroes.

A service of commemoration was held at the Italian Gardens and war memorial, before the Regimental Band marched to the Sidney Roderick bandstand in the park and played a concert.

Following the performance, a ceremony was held at Torfaen Museum, with Brigadier Aitkin, Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, opening the ‘Out in 1914, Home at Last’ exhibition.

The display, which runs until November 17, tells the story of the 2nd Mons created in partnership between Torfaen Museum and the Regimental Museum of the Royal Welsh, Brecon.

The afternoon ended with refreshments in the museum, catered by the Old Comrades Club and a final concert by the Regimental Band in the museum courtyard.

The 2nd Mons were one of the first battalions out in August 1914 and one of the last back in June 1919 after having served as the Army of Occupation.

Leader of Pontypool Community Council Gaynor James said: “It was a lovely event. There was a good turnout.

“It’s very important for us to continue to hold these memorials.”