A MAN and woman who showed “no remorse” after subjecting their victims to sexual abuse have been given prison sentences totalling 42 years.

Tony Chamberlain, aged 58, of Duffryn, Newport, and Angela Whitchurch, aged 51, of Bettws, Newport, were both convicted by a jury at the city's Crown Court after a four-week trial earlier this month.

Another defendant - Brett Whitchurch, aged 38, also of Bettws - was also found guilty of a single charge of cruelty to a person.

Angela Whitchurch was found guilty of two counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a child, one count of conspiracy to sexually assault a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and cruelty to a person.

Yesterday the three appeared at Newport Crown Court to be sentenced by Judge Daniel Williams, who criticised both Angela Whitchurch and Chamberlain for attempting to portray themselves as victims.

“You [Angela Whitchurch] hoped to portray yourself as a victim,” he said.

“You have no remorse and the truth is you have no conscience. You care for no-one but yourself and your sordid partnership in crime with Tony Chamberlain.

“[Chamberlain] the harm you have done is incalculable. You subjected your victims to humiliations.

"You, too, claim you are the true victim in this case. That is as much a parody of the truth as your theatrical attempts to demonstrate your physical frailties. You have no remorse.”

The court also heard from prosecutor Matthew Roberts, who said: “It was planned and orchestrated. It was a campaign.

“There was a failure to protect the victims of the offences.”

Mark Wyeth, who represented Chamberlain, led the mitigations, saying: “From the first document the word ‘campaign’ was not used.

“I have been downstairs and spoken to my client and I asked do you wish to recant from anything in the pre-sentence report. The short answer was: ‘No, I am an innocent man.’

Weeping in the dock, Angela Whitchurch listened to her defence counsel Marianne Lewis tell the court the defendant had no previous convictions, saying: “She [has] never been in trouble with police and certainly has never experienced custody.”

Harry Baker, for Brett Whitchurch, also said that he had no previous convictions.

Chamberlain was sentenced to 24 years in prison, and will be subject to a six-year licence when released. A sexual harm prevention order was also made.

Angela Whitchurch was sentenced to 18 years in prison, will serve 12 months on licence, and is also the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Brett Whitchurch was sentenced to four years in prison.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Wendy Davies, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, added: “These were very serious offences carried out against young children, and the sentences reflect that.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the victims, who have shown tremendous courage throughout this lengthy investigation and recent court case. It is thanks to their bravery that their abusers have been brought to justice.

“Gwent Police is determined to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities. Please call us on 101 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter if you have any concerns. We are here to help.”