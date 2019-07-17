MORE than 1,000 animals in Gwent were rescued by RSPCA Cymru officers last year, out of 8,000 across Wales.

A huge 188 different animal species Wales-wide - ranging from an African grey parrot to a polecat - were rescued by the charity in 2018.

The 8,006 animals rescued equates to around 22 a day.

RSPCA officers rescued 1,514 cats, 601 dogs, 217 domestic rabbits and 143 chickens. Among the others were 100 buzzards, 60 grey seals, 10 corn snakes, 373 hedgehogs, 196 sheep, 34 tawny owls, one whiskered bat and one golden plover.

Among the Gwent rescues, one of the last of 2018, was that of eight guinea pigs found abandoned near Abergavenny, having been dumped during the festive period.

The RSPCA inspectorate in Wales also investigated 10,856 complaints of cruelty in 2018, and the number of animal owners who were offered and accepted welfare advice was 5,940. The vast majority of RSPCA work is improving animal welfare by giving advice to owners.

Annual Summary statistics for 2018, concerning frontline animal welfare work, also includes:

• Rehoming more than 2,000 animals by RSPCA national centres and branches in Wales in 2018.

• Delivering veterinary treatment for more than 3,300 animals in 2018 from the RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Clinic.

• Neutering more than 6,400 cats, as part of an RSPCA Wales Board and Cats Protection scheme.

“These statistics show once again the diverse, scale and impact our officers, animal centres, clinics and branches across Wales have towards helping and protecting animals," said Martyn Hubbard, RSPCA Cymru superintendent.

"Our inspectorate is on the frontline around the clock, while RSPCA branches across Wales work above and beyond in their communities to go the extra mile for animal welfare.

“The list of the wide ranging rescues undertaken by our inspectorate includes wildlife being injured accidentally and deliberately, animals becoming trapped or injured, neglected pets, those who have suffered from deliberate mistreatment and also those that have been sadly abandoned.

“As always we thank members of the public for being our eyes and ears and reporting any animal welfare concerns to us on 0300 1234 999.

“We urge anyone thinking of getting a pet - whether it being a cat, dog or rabbit or an exotic pet, to find out as much as possible about the animal’s needs and whether they’re the right pet for them.

"We also like to remind people to ‘adopt don’t shop’ and to consider rehoming instead of buying a pet - as we’d love to be able to rehome even more rescue animals next year.”