SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members were out in force last night, with their equipment pointed skywards for a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse.
And though some people's views of the moon were impaired by patchy cloud, there were still some amazing shots.
This eclipse held special significance – 50 years to the day since the Apollo 11 mission lifted off on its mission to land astronauts on the moon.
Here is a selection of our Camera Club members' photographs of last night's eclipse.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport workers call for reform of 'completely unreasonable' parking restrictions in some areas of the city
- Owners of Newport's Drago Lounge to open a ‘cosy retreat’ restaurant in Abergavenny today
- Caerleon campus sold to housing developer for more than £6million
If you are interested in joining the South Wales Argus Camera Club, visit the group's Facebook page here.