SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members were out in force last night, with their equipment pointed skywards for a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse.

And though some people's views of the moon were impaired by patchy cloud, there were still some amazing shots.

This eclipse held special significance – 50 years to the day since the Apollo 11 mission lifted off on its mission to land astronauts on the moon.

Here is a selection of our Camera Club members' photographs of last night's eclipse.

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Andrew Perkins

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member David Williams

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Gaynor Putnam

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Jennifer Wareham

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Matt Hawkins

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Paul Bedford

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Paul Cox

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Paul McRae

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Robin Birt

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Stuart John Baldwin

If you are interested in joining the South Wales Argus Camera Club, visit the group's Facebook page here.