YEAR Six pupils at Ysgol Bryn Onnen have won an award for their film based on a First World War love story.

As part of a Heritage Lottery Fund and Gwent Archives project, the pupils created the film based on the First World War letters from Private William O'Brien to his sweetheart Rose Curtis, from Abersychan.

The pupils worked alongside artist and historian Tom Maloney to make the six-minute production,

But now, the project has gained recognition, winning an award at the at the Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative awards at the Swansea Waterfront Museum.

As well as taking home the award, the pupils also bagged the school a prize of £750.

Teacher Gareth Watkins said: "We started the project 18 months ago and it has just grown and grown.

"I entered the children for the award, and a representative came to the school. The children dressed up as Rose and William and showed them our work.

"Winning the award in Swansea was the icing on the cake.

"The money will be invested in the school's animation equipment so the rest of the pupils in the school can benefit in the same way as these pupils have.

"It's lovely for the children's work to be recognised."

After being presented with their award in Swansea, the children were given their prize at their leavers' assembly on Friday.

Mr Watkins said: "It was a nice way to bring it to an end.

"We invited Joan Nash, Rose Curtis’ daughter-in-law who found the letters, to come to the presentation. She presented the cheque to the children. Tony Hopkins from Gwent Archives and Tom Maloney were also there.

"What they have got from the project has been amazing. It has ticked every box in terms of the new curriculum.

"It has been lovely to be involved in and has been the highlight of my teaching career. The children have absolutely loved it. It's been great.

"With them moving on this week, it really was a lovely send off for them.

"The money will do a lot of good work for the school. It will be their legacy."