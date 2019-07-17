PUBLIC toilets could be transformed into a cafe under plans to regenerate a mostly disused site in Newport.

The charity, Maindee Unlimited, is behind proposals to rejuvenate the area between Chepstow Road and Livingstone Place, known locally as the ‘Maindee Triangle.’

The block of five public toilets is currently closed due to maintenance issues, and the condition of the building is described as ‘quite poor.’

Under the plans submitted to Newport council, the building will be converted into a cafe with its own services, keeping one public toilet accessible from the outside.

The entrance area facing Chepstow Road would be fitted with a counter to allow for the preparation and selling of food on-the-go.

A seating area would be provided on the other side of the building.

The selling and seating areas would be connected by a corridor inside where two toilets would be accessible, and one public toilet would remain accessible from outside.

The existing features of the building would be kept to maintain the character of the original structure, according to the plans.

A community space and garden area is also planned outside, with benches, a climbing wall, tiered seating, and planting proposed.

A planning application says the project will give “a new life and purpose to the disused toilet building.”

“The idea is to use the toilet building to revitalise the area transforming it into a cafe and refurbishing the public services,” a design and access statement says.

“Our aim is to reuse the building, maintaining the existing appearance, making it part of the Triangle refurbishment and creating a pleasant community space.”

David Moses, chairman of Maindee Unlimited, said the proposals would be dependent on the charity securing funding.

However, Mr Moses said the charity was determined to improve the site.

“What we hope is that we will be able to redevelop it as a cafe and still provide some toilet facilities,” Mr Moses said.

“We’ve got some funding at the moment.

“It will cost quite a bit of money to develop it into something worthwhile.

“We will do something there whatever – whether that is developing it into a cafe or as an improved public space maybe.”

The group said it was still “early days” but the project could cost around £150,000.

Last year a toilet block in Alexandra Road, Pill, was spectacularly turned into a performance space thanks to a refurbishment.

Maindee Unlimited welcome views on the plans and can be contacted at Maindee Library.