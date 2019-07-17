CLOSING three impressive shows held consecutively at Caerphilly Castle, from July 12 to July 14, Groove Armada played an exclusive live set, with a full band and three different vocalists.

(Picture: Jeff Oram)

The concert showcased a variety of style and sounds with their catalogue of hits and anthems.

Caerphilly Castle, which is Britain’s second largest surviving castle has a breath-taking effect.

The layout works perfectly for a live concert and has a very spacious feel.

(Picture: Jeff Oram)

Naturally the great weather helps, but people’s spirits were genuinely high, and the staff were friendly and helpful to everyone.

(Picture: Jeff Oram)

Although Groove Armada’s roots lay in 1997, it was 1999 when they really hit the mainstream, with well-polished dance hits which very much established themselves in the dance music/rave scene.

(Picture: Jeff Oram)

They received recognition and accolades, with high exposure chart success.

The live set was equally as polished and slick, with a fully functioning band feel.

(Picture: Jeff Oram)

They really got down to business, with a play and just kept playing attitude.

Like a good movie, that’s edited just right, the 90-minute set worked very well.

(Picture: Jeff Oram)

The crowd were jumping and dancing from the first note until the last.

The large venue boasted a happy, party atmosphere, with open friendliness to others.

(Picture: Jeff Oram)

Groove Armada played a barrage of great tunes and hits, that included Superstylin’, Purple Haze, Chicago and I See You Baby.

The show was another successful event presented by Orchard Live and worked very well.

(Picture: Jeff Oram)

Following the brilliant performance, Groove Armada said, via Twitter: “Thank you Caerphilly crew.

“What an amazing place to play a gig and what beautiful people you were.”

Review and photos by Jeff Oram.