THIS footage shows the last movements of young father Anthony Winter before he was dragged from a taxi into a Cardiff woodland by his killers where he was stabbed and left to die.

The CCTV was recorded on Brookfield Drive in St Mellons at around 6.35am on November 22 last year after he had been tortured by a drugs gang at a flat in the St Julians area of Newport.

ABC Taxis driver Nasib Dhatt, who had picked up four passengers from a flat in Munnings Drive, described the victim “groaning” and slumped in the back of the car when she gave evidence at the trial into his murder.

She said: “He could not sit properly. He was leaning to one side and he was making a noise all the way.”

The court heard the 32-year-old Mr Winter was sitting in the middle of the back seat, with Harvey Huchet behind the driver’s seat. A 17-year-old girl was sitting in the front with James Jones behind her.

Newport drugs boss John Junior Phillips and his enforcers Huchet and Jones carried out a savage attack on the addict which lasted five hours over a £500 debt he owed.

Ms Dhatt told Cardiff Crown Court Mr Winter said “please drive” three times before he was pulled out of the car.

After taking him to an isolated spot nearby, Jones stabbed him in the thigh, severing a vein and an artery, and he was left him in a pool of blood.

Prosecutor Christopher Clee QC said the killers walked off “without a care in the world”.

