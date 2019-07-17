A Caldicot estate agent and his father are feeling a great sense of pride and relief after completing their near-1,000-mile Lands End to John O’Groats charity cycle journey.

Nathan and Andy Reeks duo pedalled 997 miles the length of Britain to complete Lejog in 11 days in aid of Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care.

The total amount on money the pair raised is still being calculated, but the charity has stated that it is a substantial amount. The pair set themselves a target of raising £10,000 for St David’s Hospice Care.

Andy, aged 63, chairman of the Caldicot Running Club, and Nathan, 35, one of the directors of Caldicot-based Nathan James Estate Agents, set off on their gruelling ride on July 3 and arrived at John O’Groats on Sunday, July 14, beating their pre-set goal of 12 days.

The two are well, and their bikes managed to survive the epic task without sustaining any damage either.

The pair, who stayed for free at Caravan Club sites along their route north, admit Lejog was tougher than they had initially thought.

When they stopped off at their hometown, Caldicot, just a quarter of the way through, Nathan said: "There's no doubt it, the ride is a lot, lot harder than I imagined. The climbs in Cornwall and Devon were a nightmare with one in 25 gradients. I am in awe of my dad - he's been immense.”

His father Andy, on the same day, said: "It's been tough. The second day was the hardest with all the hills, one after the other. And the heat: it was 30 degrees on the second day.”

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “This is a phenomenal achievement for Nathan and Andy. We can’t thank them enough for their support and we are looking forward to welcoming them back to the hospice soon.”

Although the Reeks have now completed their journey, donations can still be made in person at Nathan James Estate Agents’ office, or online using their Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nathan-reeks.