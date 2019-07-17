NEWPORT East Litter Pickers are all set for their next mission.
The group, formed by HR worker Ben Antoniou, aims to tackle the issue of littering and fly-tipping in Newport East.
Following asuccessful litter pick last month
, the group are next meeting this Saturday on July 20.
Group members and anyone interested in getting involved will meet at 10.30am at St Mary's Community Garden on Wharf Road, near George Street Bridge.
Mr Antonoiu said: "We will focus on the length of Wharf Road, from George Street Bridge to Chepstow Road, especially around the green area where the council have recently planted some wild flowers.
"The green space set back from the road will provide a safe place for younger volunteers if parents want to bring their children.
"Like last time, the event will last one hour and Quarters Coffee are sponsoring us.
"They are generously providing free coffee and cake for all the volunteers after the litter pick."
For those hoping to get involved with Newport East Litter Pickers, suggest an area, or just interested in finding out more, e-mail cleangreennewport@gmail.com
You can ask to join their WhatsApp group to stay up to date with news about future events.