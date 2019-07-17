NEWPORT should end its twinning arrangement with Guangxi Autonomous Region in China because of the 'sickening' Yulin dog meat festival, according to one city councillor.

Cllr Matthew Evans is calling for cross-party support to end the local authority's association with the Chinese region, and has tabled a motion on the issue for a council meeting next week.

Ten thousand dogs are slaughtered over the course of the 10-day festival in Yulin– described by Cllr Evans as ‘sickening’ and ‘heartbreaking’.

He said: “Eating dogs has been a long-standing tradition in China.

"I am not attacking that culture but, as a dog owner, I cannot help but condemn this barbaric and inhuman treatment of animals."

He added: "I have struggled to look at many of the pictures on the internet [of] the treatment of the dogs before they are slaughtered, and the way they are killed.

"Puppies skinned alive, dogs stuffed inside cramped metal cages – many of [the dogs] stolen.

"Many suffer horrendous injuries or die during transportation.”

Cllr Evans said his motion followed a lack of response, on the part of officials in Guangxi Province, to a letter of protest sent by Newport council in February.

Newport resident and campaigner Leah May has backed the councillor's motion.

She said: “Newport needs desperately to end the twinning arrangement with Guangxi province. We can’t stop this evil and barbaric event, but we can stand up to China by removing our association with them.

“Those dogs are tortured and killed needlessly and I can’t really believe Newport has stood by idly for so long. People are just outraged when you tell them that is our cultural link. It’s time to end this.”

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for an end to the Yulin Festival

and Cllr Evans said there was some evidence to suggest views were changing – and that some younger Chinese citizens, and animal rights activists, are becoming increasingly vocal in their opposition.

“There is hope for future but in meantime we cannot stand idly by and let these shocking and abhorrent acts go unchallenged,” he said.

Cllr Evans' motion, calling for the twinning arrangement to be severed if the festival continues, will be debated at a council meeting at the Civic Centre on July 23.