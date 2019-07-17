CASTELL Roc returns to Chepstow Castle next month with a star-studded line-up.

The festival kicks off on Thursday August 8 and is packed with intimate, family friendly live shows, culminating with the free Castell Roc Community Bash on Monday August 26.

Here’s a taster of what's on...

THE SHIRES

Following two sold out shows at Castell Roc, The Shires will be back by popular demand on Friday August 9.

Thanks to their three UK Top 10 albums, Brave and My Universe, plus smash recent release Accidentally On Purpose, The Shires have become one of the most talked about acts in the home of country music and the first UK act ever to win a prestigious CMA Award, The Jeff Walker Global Artist Award.

Along with working with Ed Sheeran, the duo have gone on to pay Glastonbury, tour with Irish chart-toppers The Corrs, presented awards at the C2C awards and become a staple of BBC Radio 2.

For information or tickets visit

THE 80S VS 90S EXTRAVAGANZA WITH MARTIN KEMP

For the first time in Chepstow Castle’s history, it will host a huge 80s vs 90s extravaganza, on Saturday August 10.

As part of the festivities, the one and only Martin Kemp will be bringing the biggest 80s club show Monmouthshire has ever seen. Following a string of rapturously received sold out shows around the country in 2018, the Spandau Ballet legend and TV heartthrob will be back on the decks to spin all the best hits from a seminal pop era.

Let him be your guide on a night that will transport you back to the era on a roller coaster ride of its finest pop peaks.

Martin Kemp will be joined by special guest… S Club 3!

One of the UK's biggest pop acts, S Club 7, have reunited as a three piece with lead singers Jo Omeara, Bradley Mcintosh & Tina Barrett. With four number one singles, top five albums, and some serious pop anthems, S Club are without doubt one of the biggest pop acts of recent times.

For more information or tickets visit castellroc.co.uk/80v90.html

REEF

Touring on the back of 2018’s acclaimed album Revelation, the revitalised west-country quartet’s first studio record since 2000, Reef will take centre-stage on Saturday August 24.

Formed in 1993 and quickly signed to Sony imprint S, Reef released nine Top 40 singles and four studio albums, including 1996’s platinum-selling No.1 album Glow, plus greatest hits album Together before disbanding in 2003.

Breaking their hiatus in 2010, the band reunited for a short tour and haven’t looked back since. Their long-anticipated album, Revelation, was produced by long-time collaborator George Drakoulias.

he record featured a guest vocal from Sheryl Crow on lead single My Sweet Love and is their first to feature current guitarist Jesse Wood.

For more information or tickets visit

