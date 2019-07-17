POLICE recorded 169 speeding offences on Sunday, believed to be linked to a large meet-up of car enthusiasts in Newport.

An estimated 1,000 people, and 500 cars, attended the meeting at Newport Retail Park, Spytty, on Sunday evening.

A Gwent Police spokesman said officers from the Area Support Unit and the Newport West Neighbourhood Policing Team had carried out patrols at the unofficial event and along the Southern Distributor Road, to "address community concerns" about the meet-up.

There, officers spoke with a number of attendees, giving them advice and warnings about behaviour and possible offences.

"We would like to make it clear that many of those participating were not committing any offences," the spokesman said. "However, we will not tolerate the actions of those who put their own – and everyone else’s – safety at risk."

Police activity also included the use of mobile speed cameras and unmarked police vehicles, as well as marked vehicles, in response to reports of illegal and nuisance driving during previous meet-ups.

In total, 169 speeding offences were identified and drivers were reported for a variety of traffic offences, including having no insurance, defective tyres, tinted windows with illegal glass, and use of a mobile phone at the wheel.

Two vehicles were seized – one for being used in relation to anti-social behaviour, and another for being uninsured.

The police spokesman added: "Gwent Police will not tolerate the anti-social or dangerous driving of motor vehicles and will take enforcement action when necessary.

"Anyone with concerns can call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter at any time."