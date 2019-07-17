FRESH doubt has been cast over plans to reopen Tredegar Park’s splash park after Newport City Council backed a different project.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Pedal Power’s specially adapted bicycles would be provided at the park for visitors of all abilities.

Up to £262,000 raised through section 106 agreements will pay for the scheme, which was chosen ahead of a new skatepark, inclusive play equipment, a “jumping pillow”, mini golf improvements and a closed cycle circuit.

This means any proposals to bring back the splash park now look dead in the water – despite council officials saying work was being done to reopen it this year.

Councillor Deb Harvey, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Outdoor water-play facilities can only be used for a limited amount of time each year.

“Bikes available for all abilities provide a benefit to the whole community all year round – the Pedal Power project fits the bill, allowing disabled youngsters and adults the same freedom as others using their bikes in the park.”

Bikes used in the Pedal Power scheme that are free-to-use for disabled youngsters and adults

In September 2018, an email from the council’s strategic director Beverly Owen hinted that plans were being drawn up to reinstate the facility for 2019 after securing planning permission.

This followed a petition launched by Newport resident Louise Smith which has gained more than 1,800 signatures.

Conservative councillor Joan Watkins had been seeking clarity on the authority’s intentions before hearing of Cllr Harvey’s decision.

Accusing council officials of “delay, procrastination and general obfuscation”, she said: “Splash parks can be used outside the summer month because kids love to be splashing about in their wellies as well as in their bathing costumes in warmer weather.

“I have no objection to the bikes scheme, but I feel it should have been run additionally to the splash park.

“An awful lot of families will be disappointed having looked forward to this, but the council reneged on their plans to deliver it. I think it’s disgusting.”

Michael Enea, one of the campaigners calling for the splash park’s return, was the recipient of Ms Owen’s email.

“I used to take my two kids down to the splash park once a month when they were younger, as did hundreds of families,” he said.

“You only have to look at similar facilities in Cardiff and Swansea to see how popular they are, and there’s still a lot of people angry about the decision to close it in the first place.”

A council spokeswoman said Cllr Harvey’s decision came after “careful consideration” of all schemes, with Pedal Power considered as the best option for people of all abilities and ages.

Regarding the scheme’s funding, the spokeswoman added: “As we will not know what the full costs are until the scheme is up and running, at this point we must fully commit all available funds to this project.”