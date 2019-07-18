ANIMAL welfare officers are appealing for information after a small dog was found wandering the streets in a terrible state.

The shih tzu was found in Ystrad Mynach on Monday, July 15 after being found with matted fur so bad that her face was not even visible underneath.

The stray was taken to a nearby vet, who clipped the fur and put the dog on pain relief medication for her ulcerated and bulging eyes.

(The matted fur of the little shih tzu)

An examination found that she is basically blind due to the ulcerations. The RSPCA and local authority were notified about her condition.

READ MORE:

The RSPCA are appealing for anyone who has any information about the stray dog to help them in their enquiries.

(The shih tzu's face is barely visible below the matted fur.)

RPSCA inspector David Milborrow said: “This dog was so matted that it was difficult to tell where her head was.

“She is basically blind and now she has been clipped you can say her eyes are ulcerated and bulging. We really hope she might regain her sight.

“The local authority, who have also been involved as she was found as a stray, have - along with the vets - arranged a foster home for her and I hear she has settled in well.

(The little shih tzu has now been placed in a foster home while the RSPCA and local authority are investigating)

“We don’t know where she came from - apart from that she was found in Ystrad Mynach. She isn’t microchipped and it is difficult to tell her age from her condition. It is surprising she isn’t thinner as it would have been so difficult for her to eat with all the matted fur on her face.”

If anyone has any information about this dog please call the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls to this number are treated in confidence.