OVERCAST conditions this morning (Thursday, July 18) should clear by lunchtime, making way for a sunny evening with temperatures of up to 20C, the Met Office forecasts.

But the clouds will return by tomorrow morning, with rain forecast for much of Friday.

Beware heavy rain on your way to work tomorrow morning – and while the skies should clear partially by around lunchtime, there is still a 60 per cent chance of heavy showers until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The weekend weather looks to be changeable.

Light showers on Saturday morning will give way to sunshine from the mid-afternoon.

Temperatures could reach highs of 19C.

MORE NEWS:

Sunday will be a cloudier affair, though there will be some sunshine in the morning. Temperatures could reach 21C, and a high pollen count is forecast.