A SUNNY Ladies Evening drew a big crowd at Chepstow Racecourse on Friday evening, with seven races on the cards followed by music from Brit award-winners All Saints.

As always, a large part of the crowd most looked forward to the annual Best Dressed competition and the chance of winning the £1,000 first prize.

Judges Paul Baylis from Cancer Research UK, and Jodie Tanner from The Queen B Boutique, had the difficult job of whittling down the 150 contestants to a final 10, before deciding on the winner.

There was plenty of style and elegance on show, but the judges were unanimous in their decision to name Chloe Collier, from Caldicot, as the 2019 Chepstow Racecourse Best Dressed winner.

The organisers said congratulations to her and thank you to the sponsors and partners who provided prizes for the top 10 entries.

Next up at Chepstow Racecourse there is racing and live entertainment at Caribbean Racenight on Friday July 26, with The Trenchtown Experience providing music after racing.

Tickets are available from £20 and can be purchased online now from tickets.chepstow-racecourse.co.uk