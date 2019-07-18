COME young, come old as the Greatest Show is coming to Abergavenny this weekend.

On Sunday, July 21, the circus will be rolling into town as Abergavenny’s Big Fat Circus Day will descend on Bailey Park between 11am and 6pm.

It is a chance for people to celebrate all things fun, joyful and silly, enjoy a circus show and get involved in many activities.

Happy’s Circus will be performing four shows throughout the day and there will be 40 stalls, wacky races for both kids and adults, fancy dress and even some fire eating.

(Abergavenny's Big Fat Circus Day will be rolling into town on Sunday, July 21)

There will also be many workshops including pottery, crafts, printmaking and haiku writing, plus you can learn circus skills.

Live music will keep you entertained, with Barbara Kelly belting out opera classics and Clare & the Cowboy will be performing.

READ MORE:

Polly Hardcore, the drag rock queen, ran away with the circus and will also be performing.

You have the chance to get a festival makeover with henna, hair glitter and face painting.

If you haven’t seen beatboxing clowns, then this is your best opportunity.

Have you heard of a pop-up chicken choir? Madame Poulet will be bringing hers to Abergavenny.

If you are a cider lover, then you won’t want to miss Hollow Ash as they bring their award-winning cider and perry to the festival and there will be a horse box cocktail bar, adding to the countryside feel of the day.

A vintage tearoom will be available for those who prefer non-alcoholic refreshments and if you fancy your chances of channelling your inner Alice in Wonderland, there is a croquet pitch (disclaimer, you won’t be using flamingos or hedgehogs).

It will be a fun-filled day of joy and laughter for all the family.

.