RESIDENTS of the New Inn area have been warned to keep valuables hidden from view in sheds an outbuildings, following a spate of thefts.
Gwent Police reported an increase in calls relating to break-ins in sheds, garages, and outbuildings.
Unknown offenders have been forcing secure doors and taking items, such as power tools, from inside.
There have been four reports so far this month, the police said, along with some hanging baskets taken from the front of houses.
Gwent Police offered the following advice to residents:
- Make sure any valuables are hidden from view in sheds/outbuildings, and windows are covered up.
- Consider the installation of shed alarms where possible.
- If you see anything suspicious, report it to the police via 101.