ANIMAL welfare officers are appealing for information after a kitten was dropped out of a moving car.

It happened on the roundabout between the A4043 and A472 in Pontypool on June 30 at 4.23pm.

A witness told the RSPCA and the kitten can be seen in the middle of the busy road in photos.

(The kitten is so small, it is barely able to be made out on the image, just shown as a blob)

Luckily, the kitten was not injured and drivers had stopped to help it, with one taking it to a nearby vet.

It is now being cared for by a volunteer fosterer from Gwent Cats Protection.

RSPCA inspector David Milborrow, who is investigating this incident, said the kitten is thought to be just six weeks old.

“We’re very grateful to those who managed to safely stop when this happened and help this poor kitten,” he said. “It was remarkable that this kitten survived this shocking incident without injury.

“We believe that the cat may have come from a grey car which may have been a Fiat. We’re now appealing to any other drivers who may have seen this happen. There was a red Mazda car who also stopped and we’d really like to speak to them to see what they witnessed.”

RSPCA Cymru urges anyone with any information to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls to this number are treated in confidence.