A GUN amnesty will be in force across Gwent, meaning anyone with an illegal firearm or ammunition can bring it to a police station without fear of prosecution.

From Saturday, July 20, anyone with a gun can surrender it at one of five police stations across the Gwent policing area.

The operation runs for two weeks, ending on Sunday, August 4.

Anyone who attends one of the stations to dispose of their guns or ammunition during this period will not face prosecution for illegal possession and can remain anonymous.

Superintendent Glyn Fernquest said, “This surrender gives those the chance with firearms or ammunition in their possession to hand them in and stop them from falling into the wrong hands.

“We use various tactics to locate weapons that have fallen into the wrong hands – but we need the public’s help.

“If you know where a weapon is being kept illegally, now is your chance to give up the gun, or tell us anonymously where it is. You will not be prosecuted and you could save a life.

“One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm or threaten our communities. We will use all of the powers and information available to us to locate this criminality and put a stop to it for good.”

The stations where firearms and ammunition can be surrendered in are:

- Newport Central – Sunday– Thursday – 8am – 8pm and Friday – Saturday – 8am to 2am

- Monmouth – Daily – 9am – 5pm

- Ebbw Vale – Monday – Friday – 9am to 5pm

- Cwmbran – Monday – Friday – 9am to 5pm

- Blackwood – Monday – Friday – 9am to 5pm

If you know of people involved in illegal firearms call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.