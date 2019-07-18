THERE were flashing blue lights of a different kind at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, when firefighters from Maindee, Malpas, Cwmbran and New Inn all attended a fire.

The fire started on Level 2 of the hospital at around 10.40pm on Wednesday, July 17, and appeared to have originated in a light fitting, a spokesman for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said in a statement.

No patients were harmed and no hospital services were disrupted, he added.

“Thankfully the fire was contained within a store cupboard and the safety of our patients was maintained at all times," he said.

“We would like thank our staff at the hospital and the fire service who quickly, calmly and professionally dealt with a incident.”

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews assisted in "reducing the accumulating smoke" after the fire was put out.

A stop message was received at 23:09pm.