A TEENAGE drumming protégé has completed a mammoth 'drumathon', keeping up a blistering beat for six hours

Zak Roynon-Griffiths, 14 from Abersychan, tapped his way through the challenge at Abersychan School to raise money for the MS Society.

He had planned to have five breaks throughout the day, but only took two of those.

Zak said that he was inspired to do the event after meeting Mr Roberts and Sian Dorward from the MS Society went to the school to do an assembly.

He collected fundraising money outside of school and cakes and sweets were also sold throughout the day, as well as a raffle.

READ MORE:

At the time of writing, Zak has raised £920 to add onto the amount raised by the school’s previous fundraising events including a ‘water run’, staff bake-off, charity quizzes, bake sales and selling charity merchandise.

(Zak Roynon-Griffiths (L) and David Roberts during his drumathon at Abersychan School for the MS Society. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The talented musician has been playing drums for five years, after starting at the age of nine.

Just a year later he became a member of the Abergavenny Borough Senior Band, where he still performs.

He is also a percussionist for the Greater Gwent Brass Band and the Combined Senior Guitars.

Zak said: ‘I felt good throughout the day and had lots of support from my friends. I was thrilled when I finished and proud of myself for exceeding our goal. Thank you to everyone and I can’t wait for next year!’

Sara Monks, the House Co-ordinator and Welsh teacher at Abersychan School said: “As a school were immensely proud of Zak and the pupils who helped out on the day. We have loved working with the MS Society this year.

“We look forward to more fundraising next year and Zak is already planning on making next year’s event even bigger.”

David Roberts of the MS Society attended the event to watch Zak play, and said he was pleased with how it went.