A HEALTH board has been given permission to use a section of Bedwellty Park for a new multi-million pound health and wellbeing centre in Tredegar.

Blaenau Gwent council’s ruling executive has agreed to transfer an area of the park currently used for sport to the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, for its inclusion in a planned ‘super surgery.’

The centre – which will will cost upwards of £10m – is planned to open in 2022, serving thousands of patients on the site of the former Tredegar Hospital in Park Row.

Artist's impression of the new 'super surgery'

Forming part of the development, the park land will be used for a ‘wellbeing active landscape’, allotments to grow healthy food, and a green plaza, with a ‘wellness corridor’ connecting the health centre to the wider community and the park.

A learning zone and community space could also be included, while play facilities at the site will be retained under the plans.

Richard Crook, the council’s corporate director for regeneration and community services, voiced support for the scheme at the executive meeting on Wednesday.

“Health and wellbeing is a key priority for the council,” Mr Crook said.

“We are working with one of our key partners to deliver an exciting scheme in Tredegar which is much needed.”

Council leader, Nigel Daniels, said the scheme supported the authority’s corporate plan and its commitment to health and wellbeing.

Ward councillors in Tredegar have also supported the plans.

Cllr Mandy Moore, who represents Tredegar Central and West, said: “The wellbeing centre is a long awaited development and crucial for the people of Tredegar.

“The new surgery will attract much needed new doctors to the area and provide more locally delivered services.”

Blaenau Gwent council currently owns the land as charitable trustees, with a covenant in place “to keep the land for the purpose only of public walks and pleasure grounds for the use and benefit of the public.”

A further report will now be drawn up to consider if the health board’s plan is compatible with the covenant.

Plans include retaining a part of the original entrance to the old hospital, which closed almost a decade ago.

The centre will have a focus on ‘pharmacy first’ to help reduce demand on GP and clinical services.

A planning application was submitted earlier this month and is expected to be considered by councillors in the coming weeks.