NEWPORT East MP Jessica Morden has co-signed a letter to prime ministerial candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt calling for action to secure the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran since 2016.

The letter, co-ordinated by Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s MP Tulip Siddiq, calls on the incoming prime minister to use the "robust protections" at his disposal, including options available under diplomatic protection, to push for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release.

The letter highlights how the judicial processes in Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case – in both her treatment and those of other individuals unlawfully imprisoned by Iranian authorities – "fall far short of international standards, and Iran’s legal obligations".

Ms Morden said “I was pleased to sign the letter in support of Nazanin and her family.

"The incoming prime minister has a number of key issues to resolve with Iran, which include its human rights record and the continued detention of dual British-Iranian nationals like Nazanin.

"As the letter rightly states, a prime minister’s first duty is to protect British citizens – including those unfairly held overseas – and Nazanin’s case cannot be forgotten at this key juncture.”