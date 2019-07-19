THE third party sales of puppies and kittens are set to be banned in Wales.

It is hoped the ban will improve animal welfare conditions and help the public to make more informed choices when buying a pet.

The decision was reached following a consultation that showed overwhelming public support for the ban.

Plans for a ban will now be put to a full public consultation looking into the details and impacts of a ban, as well as amendments to breeding regulations to improve animal welfare conditions at breeding establishments.

Minister for environment, energy and rural affairs Lesley Griffiths said: “We are committed to improving animal welfare conditions and ensuring they are protected from harm during the breeding process.

“Puppies and kitten sold by third parties are at greater risk of disease, a lack of socialisation and habituation, and the distress of being introduced to new and unfamiliar environments during multiple journeys.

“That’s why we are bringing forward this ban and we’re pleased to see the public agree with it. We have listened to what people have said and will be banning third party sales of puppies and kittens.

“We hope a ban will ensure people make an informed choice before purchasing a pet and ensure breeders take responsibility for the animals they are selling.”