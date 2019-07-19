GWENT Police are on the lookout for a 33-year-old Cwmbran man who had breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

Lee Marcus Davies received a prison sentence of two years for assault, at Cardiff Crown Court, on October 5, 2018.

He was released from prison on May 3 this year, but has breached his licence conditions.

The licence breach now means that he has been recalled to prison.

Gwent Police have asked anyone with information about Davies' whereabouts to call 101, quoting log 544 of 17/7/19, or to direct message the force's Facebook or Twitter pages.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

