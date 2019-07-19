A CAR fire on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road is causing traffic delays this morning.

The incident happened near the Brynmawr roundabout, and Gwent Police tweeted to say the road had been closed while road repair work took place.

The Argus understand the fire has since been put out and the road re-opened, but there is still a backlog of traffic in the area, in both directions, between Brynmawr and Gilwern – as the traffic map (below) shows.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more details.

