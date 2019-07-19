A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a highways worker died in a collision with a tractor near Langstone.

Police rushed Langstone Court Road at 11.40am following reports of a road traffic collision involving a tractor and highways worker underneath the M4.

The Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance were also called out to offer assistance.

But despite best efforts, the highways worker was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The road was closed to deal with the incident, and a Gwent Police spokeswoman said the Health and Safety Executive have opened an investigation.

A 55-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has since been released under investigation.