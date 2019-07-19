BIG Splash, a family-friendly free festival, is taking over Newport city centre this Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know!

For the first time, Big Splash will take over the Red Wave.

(The Red Wave in Newport. Picture: Robin Drayton/Geograph)

This Saturday, it will become home to unmissable festival highlight The Band at the End of the World from Ramshaklicious.

Performing twice, at 2pm and 4.30pm, Cross Keys Brass Band join the possible actual end of the world (as we know it) caused by humankind's self-destruction, coupled with themes of shared collective consciousness and taking responsibility for our planet.

The result? A mixture of pure chaos coupled with uttermost poignancy, as they arrive out of nowhere in a raucous cloud of brass heavy music before disappearing into the distance leaving only the mess and smell of its existence behind.

John Frost Square and Usk Plaza will become a stage for the big, bonkers and brilliant as part of Friars Walk Zone sponsored by Friars Walk.

Acts include Whimsy by Krystal Lowe, a beautiful dance-theatre story piece which will be performed at 12pm and 3.15pm on Saturday, and at 12.15pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

(Whimsy by Krystal Lowe. Picture: Sleepy Robot Photography)

At Usk Plaza, at 12.45pm and 3.45pm on Saturday, you can be part of history as humanities last ever letter is delivered in Kristoffer Hubball’s new piece The Last Post, commissioned by Riverfront Theatre.

This zone will also provide life lessons from giant tortoise Zelva!

What the Tortoise Taught Us, by the Flying Buttresses, will be performed at 1.30pm and 4.45pm on Saturday.

(What The Tortoise Taught Us by The Flying Buttresses)

The Kingsway Centre Zone, sponsored by Kingsway Centre, will become home to Mr and Mrs Clark on Saturday as they are Inviting the Neighbours Around to Paint.

From 11am- 5pm they will fill an empty unit and bring people together to draw, paint and express themselves.

On Saturday, the University of South Wales Zone, supported by Age Cymru and Sports Wales, is where to find youth group the NP20 project. This zone will be full of graffiti, art, music, DJing, MCing and rapping all day!

On Sunday, this zone will host juggling spectacle ProjectVee from Production Shed. Roulette wheel meets juggling in a different dimension featuring danger, skill and unpredictable moments, performed at 1pm and 3.15pm.

(The Big Splash Busk. Picture: Kirsten McTernan)

Commercial Street becomes the Big Splash Busk Zone presented by Le Pub, sponsored by Newport NOW in partnership with Horizons/Gorwelion and Forte Project on Saturday.

Musicians, performers and buskers will bring the street to life with live music from local names including Codewalkers, Rosehip Teahouse, Ginger Mouche, and Justin Teddy Cliffe. Plus, the street will have a giant disco truck!

On Saturday evening, the party continues for adults as Le Pub presents ‘Big Splash After Hours.’

Riverfront Theatre will be transformed into family hub Splashtonbury sponsored by Western Power Distribution.

(Romans by Mufti Games)

The front of the building will transport you to ancient Rome thanks to Mufti Games: Romans!

Splashtonbury will also have a community stage with entertainment by Jack Perrett, Selena in the Attic, Emile Harris, GLORIA and more.

