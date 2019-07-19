A SUCCESSION of sunny weekends is the reason behind a number of reports of planned raves in the Gwent area, according to Gwent Police.

The force said in a statement they had received a number of reports about planned raves, or 'unlicensed music events', over the last couple of weekends.

Last Saturday, around 100 people attended one such event on the Fforest Coalpit area of Abergavenny.

Police officers took the details of the people who were present and stayed at the scene to make sure there were no further attendees. No arrests were made.

And with more sunny weather forecast for Saturday evening, moving into Sunday, police have appealed to the community to come forward with information about any more planned raves.

­— What is a rave?

Gwent Police define these so-called unlicensed music events as being when a group of 20 or more people set up a music system at undisclosed locations and play loud music for an extended period of time, potentially causing serious disruption to residents living in the local area.

­— Are raves illegal?

The police said organising an unlicensed event like this was an offence. Anyone wanting to to hold a music event should obtain a regulated entertainment licence from the relevant local authority, Gwent Police said in a statement.

"While we do not want to stop anyone enjoying themselves - we will take robust action and do have the powers to seize equipment and prosecute organisers," the statement read.

­— What can the police do?

Police have the powers to close unlicensed music events, stop such events from escalating, seize equipment, and even prosecute organisers.

­— How are raves advertised?

Publicity of upcoming events often takes place through text messages and social media.

Social networking has made it easier for organisers to spread the word of events, the police said, and numbers of attendees can grow rapidly.

­— What are the signs of a rave being organised in my area?

According to Gwent Police, residents should look out for:

Posters or messages on social media advertising a ‘rave’

Locks and chains on fields and private land being cut or tampered with

Unusual traffic activity - i.e. large convoys of cars on quieter/rural roads

Sound equipment and marquees or tents being set up

Power generators being hired and bought onto land/rural locations

Flattened or disturbed hedgerows

Loud music and sound checks in locations where this would not be expected

If you notice any of these signs, or any other unusual activity, Gwent Police have asked residents to contact the force as soon as possible by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.