A PICTURE has emerged of Market Square bus station in Newport City Centre leaking due to today's heavy rain and wind.

The picture shows water pouring through the overhead cover of the bus station, leaving passengers unable to sit down on benches or keep dry from the awful weather.

The new bus station was completed in December of 2013, with the Welsh Government spending £900,000 on the project.

In April this year, work began to lay concrete at the concourse of the station to replace the lanes where buses park up and has only recently reopened.

Newport City Council have been contacted for comment.