A DISUSED phone box in Victoria Crescent, Newport, will be removed by BT because of reports it was being frequented by drug users and dealers.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police today (July 19) said in a statement there had been complaints regarding anti-social behaviour.

It's understood the complaints included low-level drug use and supply in the vicinity of the former phone box.

Following these complaints, the police spokeswoman said the force had contacted BT Open Reach to facilitate its removal.