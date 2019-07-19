WELSH Brexiteers will have to decide where their loyalties lie after it was revealed Ukip and The Brexit Party are to hold events in newport on the same day.

As the Argus has previously reported, Ukip's autumn conference on Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, will be one of the first events held at Newport's new International Convention Centre.

And now it has been revealed September 21 will also see The Brexit Party - which is led by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage - hold a rally literally a stone's throw away at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Mr Farage, who will appear at the rally, led Ukip from September 2006 until November 2009 and from November 2010 until September 2016 - and also served as acting leader from October to November 2016 - and was widely credited with increasing Ukip's profile and support. He left the party in December 2018 and formed The Brexit Party early this year, becoming leader in March.

