A ROUGH sleepers' encampment under Newport's George Street Bridge has been cleared following a site inspection.

Drug paraphernalia and human waste had been left at the site, close to the Probation Office in Usk Way, so a specialist company was brought in to carry out the work.

The site had been used until recently by a number of rough sleepers, according to Newport City Council, but had been vacated.

The council and Gwent Police took part in the site inspection, by which point only one tent remained there.

"A specialist company was called in to deal with the site because of the amount of drug paraphernalia and human waste left on the site," said a council spokesman.

"Only one tent remained. While items collected in such situations are normally stored for possible future collection by the user, the condition of this tent meant it had to be disposed of.

"Homelessness is on the rise across the country and Newport City Council works with partners to provide a range of services for people at risk of homelessness, those who are homeless and rough sleepers.

"The reasons why people sleep on the streets can be complicated but the numbers are quite small in context of those who need assistance with housing issues.

"Working with partners, the council has a number of effective procedures aimed at preventing and alleviating homelessness across the city and rough sleeping forms part of this work.

"A considerable amount of work is done by the council and other agencies, including specialist homelessness charities, to try and get people off the streets and into accommodation but this does depend on the engagement of those individuals."

Gwent Police tweeted these photographs, having been involved in the site inspection.