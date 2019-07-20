A PAEDOPHILE was remanded in custody after he admitted sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.
Shaun O’Neill, aged 62, committed the offence in Monmouthshire this year, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
The defendant’s sentence was adjourned so a Probation Service report could be prepared.
O’Neill, of Crosscombe Drive, Hartcliffe, Bristol, is due to be sentenced on August 9.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Michael Fitton QC.
