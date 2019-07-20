VEGETARIAN and vegan friendly food outlets are popping up across the country.

In our latest shout out, we asked for your favourite places to go for vegetarian or vegan food in Gwent (Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen) and you definitely let us know.

There were some great contenders from across Gwent, but places in Newport were most popular.

These are the five who topped the list.

Please note that these are based on votes and not location and are in no particular order.

Le Pub, 14 High St, Newport NP20 1FW

LePub was a strong favourite among local veggies and vegans, who praised their fully vegan menu and their commitment to the community.

Stacey-Jane Keyse said: “Le pub 100% as its the whole menu and everything is nice.”

Kevin Lewis added: “Sam Dabb running Le pub 100%. Great food, great people, great vibe & support vegan community where possible by allowing companies like the one I co-own do pop ups. They also play a huge part in supporting the local music scene.”

Ellie Daniel explains that even meat-eating people love LePub’s food. She said: “100% LePub. Amazing menu full of tasty vegan food that even my meat-eating friends love.”

(LePub in Newport)

The Vegan Box Limited, 5 Pentrebane St, Caerphilly CF83 1FR

Another highly popular place to go is The Vegan Box Limited according to out readers.

It seems that they are so popular, even non-vegetarians and vegans go.

Sian Kathryn Cox isn’t a vegetarian or vegan, but she loves it. She said: “The Vegan Box in Caerphilly Market has the best cakes and desserts you’ve ever eaten and even though I’m not even a vegetarian I always go there now when I’m in town.”

Chloe Stoneman adds: “The Vegan Box Limited in Caerphilly, the food is always amazing and they’re always super friendly! We go almost every week.”

Tanya Jones said she ‘went there today had a fab tunaless salad box.’

(The Vegan Box Limited in Caerphilly)

Drago Lounge, R2, Friars Walk Mall, Newport NP20 1EA

Drago Bar’s setting and venue got a lot of votes for their fabulous choices of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Rachel Ryan said: “Drago Lounge in town have a good variety of vegan options.”

Matthew Harding agreed, he said: “Drago Lounge in Newport has great food and a lot of choices.”

(Drago Lounge in Newport's mural)

The Pot Café, 3-4 Newport Arcade, High St, Newport NP20 1GD

Hidden away in Newport Arcade, The Pot Café still gets people’s votes.

The old-fashioned feel of the café is contrasted by the modern menu and visitors seem to love it.

Polly Watson said: “The Pot Cafe in Newport do an amazing vegan cooked breakfast and make their own seitan bacon.”

Loulabell Hall added: “The Pot Cafe in Newport Arcade. The curry is lush.”

(The Pot Cafe, Newport)

The Secret Garden Café, 5 Charles St, Newport NP20 1JT

Another hidden gem in Newport is The Secret Garden Café. They were a popular pick with our voters for their range of options and the setting. All products are made in-house with local ingredients and there is a nice courtyard to sit out in.

A warm welcome can be expected and a relaxed atmosphere.

Lesley Hobbs said: “The Secret Garden, great veggie and vegan choices in a beautiful setting, always a lovely atmosphere.”

Sandra Smith added: “The Secret Garden, Charles Street. Great options and great food.”