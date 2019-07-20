IT is somewhat of a dull start to the school summer holidays on the weather front in Gwent, but don't worry - it's set to get hotter and sunnier next week, for a short while at least.

According to the Met Office, there is a chance of a shower or two today, particularly around 4pm, but otherwise it should stay dry and there will be sunny spells, which is good news for people attending Newport's Big Splash and other events across Gwent today.

Temperatures are likely to reach a maximum of 21-22C today and tomorrow, which also looks set to be dry, though overcast.

The thermometer should then begin to rise, with a temperature of 23C predicted for Monday, along with more sunshine.

Tuesday is when things are set to get a lot hotter. The Met Office is forecasting a high of 27C in Newport, with plenty of sunshine. Further inland, for instance in Abergavenny, it could hit 28-29C.

Wednesday too will be hot, though a degree or cooler than Tuesday.

An element of unpredictability is likely to arrive on Thursday and Friday however, with sunny spells punctuated by bursts of rain. Temperatures are set to reach a maximum of 20-22C.