GWENT Police is supporting a UK-wide programme appealing to members of the public to hand over any unwanted firearms and ammunition.

The firearms surrender run by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) began today and runs until Sunday August 4.

Firearms, imitation guns, stun guns, incapacitant sprays or ammunition can be handed in at selected police stations in Gwent, as follows:

Newport Central - Thursdays and Sundays, 8am-8pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 8am-2am;

Monmouth - everyday, 9am-5pm;

Ebbw Vale, Cwmbran and Blackwood - Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

NABIS states that many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people's homes.

Others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to threaten or harm their local communities. The surrender gives the opportunity to dispose of a firearm or ammunition by taking it to a local designated police station and handing it in.

Thousands of potentially lethal items were handed in during the last firearms surrender, in November 2017. the new campaign has a particular focus on firearms, stun gun type devices and pepper sprays.

Police want to highlight the danger of these items and remind people they are illegal in this country and could lead to a prison sentence for anyone caught in possession.

For more information, visit http://www.nabis.police.uk/news/Firearms-Surrender-Campaign-This-Summer