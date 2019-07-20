GP practices in Blaenau Gwent are being urged to become 'parkrun practices', where participation in the weekly events would be prescribed to patients who doctors believe it would benefit.

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith has written to all the county borough's practices to encourage them to forge closer ties with the area's two parkrun events, at Parc Bryn Bach, Tredegar, and in Aberbeeg.

The initiative was launched by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) and parkrun UK.

Glan Rhyd Surgery, in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, is the first to sign up in Blaenau Gwent, and Mr Smith hopes others will follow.

“Becoming a parkrun practice is about GPs and their staff signposting patients to parkrun, particularly those who have long-term health conditions," he said.

“I think this is a fantastic idea - parkrun is free, the environment is welcoming and inclusive, and I know first-hand the benefits of taking part.

“You don’t need to run to get something out of it. Plenty of people walk the course or even just join in as volunteers or spectators.

“This is not just about the physical and mental benefits of exercising but the benefits of socialising and becoming part of a supportive community.”

The RCGP also suggests that a ‘parkrun practice’ can raise awareness by displaying parkrun ﬂyers and posters, creating a parkrun noticeboard in waiting rooms, displaying information about parkrun on television screens, and including a parkrun page on the practice website.

Mr Smith is a proponent of healthy lifestyles and has spoken in parliament many times on topics such as tackling childhood obesity and promoting physical activity to curb long-term health issues.

“Obesity is the cause of all sorts of major health issues, and is now the UK’s biggest cause of cancer after smoking," said Mr Smith.

“Getting more people up and active would ultimately help reduce the impact of the chronic health conditions GPs and staff see every day.

“Becoming involved is not a major undertaking and benefits everyone in the long run. I hope to see practices signing up not just in Blaenau Gwent but across South Wales.”

More advice on how to get involved and what becoming a parkrun practice involves is available at www.rcgp.org.uk/clinical-and-research/our-programmes/clinical-priorities/parkrun-practice.aspx

For information about Blaenau Gwent parkruns, visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/brynbach/ and here https://www.parkrun.org.uk/aberbeeg/