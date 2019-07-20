Our Dog of the Week - little Lolly pup - is too, too cute!

Lolly is a wee collie/lurcher baby, who arrived at Newport City Dogs Home as a stray.

She does have a microchip, but it hasn't been registered, so the staff have no way of tracing her owners or her breeder. No-one has reported her missing, but obviously if you were Lolly's owner you couldn't help noticing that she's 'disappeared'.

So Lolly is an unwanted homeless stray at the tender age of about 14 weeks, which is what the vets have estimated her age to be.

Lolly didn't exactly look like a 'much loved pet' when she arrived. Her coat was dusty, she had a very distinct 'eau dog dogue' about her, and she was hand shy and unsocialised.

Just two weeks in, and the tender care of the staff and volunteers, and with lots of friendly dogs to play with and learn from have transformed Lolly from an anxious little babe into a very happy if over-confident little lady who is desperate to make up for lost time. Every day is an adventure for Lolly!

As she is a little bit on the back paw regarding her early days training, she will need a very hands-on and experienced collie owner to help her learn some of the good dog behaviours she lacks.

Lolly will need help learning how to walk on lead, and she won't be winning any medals for domestic goddess anytime soon!

Lolly has obviously had to sleep and toilet in a confined space since her earliest days, and she is going to need a little extra help with her toileting habits.

Lolly won't be rehomed to first time dog owners, and the staff would love an active home for her, ideally with a lively interest in agility, flyball, or similar and with a well-mannered adult dog to help Lolly learn the good-dog rules.

Every day in kennels is a day wasted - Lolly needs to start her new life soonest!

For more information, or if you would like to meet Lolly, feel free to contact the centre on 01633 290902.