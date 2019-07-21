CELEBRATING the end of compulsory schooling in style, year 11 pupils got glammed up to go to their proms.

The American tradition has blossomed in the UK, with teenagers eager to get dolled up to end their school days in style.

Here we have some images from the 2019 school proms across Gwent.

Abertillery Learning Community

(Abertillery Learning Community's prom was held at Maes Manor in Blackwood on July 4)

Bassaleg High School

(Frankie Iggulden, taken outside Bassaleg school before the prom on June 30 at Hilton, Cardiff)

Caldicot Comprehensive School

(Eden Bryant and her friends outside Caldicot Castle before their prom on July 10 at Holiday Inn, Newport)

Cwmbran High School

(Harry Lewis from Cwmbran High School at their prom in The Glen-Yr-Afon House Hotel, Usk on July 12. Picture: Geraint Roberts Photography)

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

(Ebbw Fawr Learning Community prom at Bryn Meadows on July 11)

Idris Davies School

(Idris Davies School pupils at their prom in Llechwen Hall, Nelson on June 25)

John Frost School

(John Frost School pupils at their prom, held in the school, on June 21)

Newbridge Comprehensive School

(Kieran Boulton and Eniko Bako of Newbridge High School at their prom on June 27 at Parkway Hotel, Cwmbran)

Newport High School

(Mia Ashman before Newport High School's prom on June 28 at Greenmeadow Golf Club)

St Julians High School

(St Julians High School pupils at prom, held in Coldra Court Hotel on June 27)

