BESTSELLING author Jeffrey Archer will visit Chepstow in September to launch his new book, Nothing Ventured, the first in a new series following London detective William Warwick.

The author of chart-topping novels like The Clifton Chronicles and Kane and Abel will launch his new book in conjunction with Chepstow Bookshop at the town’s Drill Hall on Monday, September 2, 6.30pm.

Mr Archer was educated at Wellington School, Somerset, and Oxford University. A gifted runner, while at university he became president of the University Athletics Club, and went on to run the 100 yards in 9.6 seconds for Great Britain in 1966.

His political career includes five years in the House of Commons and twenty-six years in the House of Lords.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Archer’s first novel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less was published in 1975 and was sold to 17 countries within a year. His third novel, Kane and Abel (1979), became a number one bestseller around the world and has sold over 7 million in the UK paperback edition alone, and reached its 100th reprint in summer 2017.

Early tickets for Mr Archer’s appearance at the Drill Hall cost £5 but are redeemable against a copy of his new book. They are available online from www.chepstowbooks.co.uk