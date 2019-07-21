THE demolition of a former pub will take place this Monday to make way for new properties to be built on the site.

P&P Builders have been appointed by Newport City Homes to build 10 new properties on the site of the former Centurion Inn, on Heather Road, Newport.

Work will commence on Monday, July 22, 2019 and is expected to be completed within the next three weeks.

Around three months ago, on April 17, the abandoned pub was burned down and a 17-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of arson.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the suspect was released with no further action and that at this time the investigation is complete.

Michael Enea, who helped arrange a public meeting for those wanting to see the former pub re-open, said: "It's sad to see the pub in such a state at the end.

"It was good to see almost 700 residents coming together to sign the petition to save the pub.

"A lot of people in the local community have so many happy memories and nights out there, it'll be sad to see it go.

"I think we need to start saving community pubs, rather than demolishing them."