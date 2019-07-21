Four-year-old Wikit is looking for a new home.

The adorable long-haired tabby female is currently in the care of Gwent Cat's Protection and is ready to find her forever family.

She is laid back and relaxed and was found living as a stray with several other cats.

Wikit is very affectionate but she likes her own space. She would like a quiet house, potentially with older children.

However, she would prefer to be the only cat in her new home.

If you could offer this gentle girl somewhere to call her own, Gwent Cats Protection would be delighted to hear from you. Please call them.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch