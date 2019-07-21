“The Westfield Health British Transplant Games were on Emily’s bucket list – we’re ticking it off for her,” says mum of Welsh teenage cancer campaigner, Emily Clark.

Emily of Cwmbran - who described herself as a “cancer ass kicker” on her Twitter profile - was just 18 when she died. In the three years, the teen had battled with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, she had raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities after launching her blog Remission Possible.

Today, her Mum, Donna Dunn, reveals that she and her family are set to take part in Newport’s Donor Run on Saturday 27 July – a 3k or a 5k race open to the public which is part of the 2019 Westfield Health British Transplant Games:

“When Emily found out about the British Transplant Games, she wanted to take part. She had never been particularly sporty but the idea of taking part at the Games really ignited something within her. Of course, we didn’t know then that it was going to be on our doorstep in Newport.

“Thousands of people joined the bone marrow register in the hope they would be a match for Emily. Among them, at least 16 matches have been found so far, helping families find their happy every after.”

Sadly, an ideal match was never found for Emily. She received a transplant in 2015 with the closest possible match found on the worldwide register, but it could not save her.

Now Donna and children Holly, Evan and Libby continue to raise awareness of organ, blood and bone marrow donation:

“You don’t have to be a doctor, a firefighter or a paramedic to save a life. It’s amazing that anyone can save a life by simply joining the bone marrow registry and by donating blood. The NHS is amazing but actually all the medical experience in the world goes out of the window when a match cannot be found. But that’s where the ordinary person on the street can be a lifesaver.

“Matching a donor’s bone marrow to that of a recipient is more complex than matching blood types. That’s why we need everyone to join the register. All you need to do is to enter your details online. You’ll receive a swab kit and you send it back in the post.”

Donna is also passionate about the need to donate blood:

“On the teenage cancer ward, patients are receiving transfusions every day. Two bags of blood become an everyday norm – it’s as common as someone with a headache taking two paracetamol. It’s blood donations that are keeping them alive and allowing them to continue treatment.”

Emily and her family have so far raised thousands of pounds to fund a patient information library, chemotherapy chairs, reflexology sessions, teenage look good, feel better sessions as well as cancer research.

Henny Braund, Chief Executive of Anthony Nolan said: “Everyone at Anthony Nolan remembers Emily Clark. Throughout her treatment, she was driven to ensuring there was a match for everyone else who needs a transplant. Her story and tireless campaigning touched so many lives and motivated thousands of people to join our register. Despite never finding her own perfect match, her enduring legacy means that other people have been given a second chance of life.

“On behalf of Anthony Nolan, I’d like to wish Donna the very best for the Donor Run. We’re so grateful for her support in continuing Emily’s work and making sure as many people as possible can find a lifesaving stem cell match.”

This year’s Donor Run is supported by a number of Welsh NHS health organisations, who are keen to promote the need for people with transplants to lead active and healthy lifestyles, as well as the Newport Now BID.

The Westfield Health British Transplant Games is supported by Welsh Government, Newport City Council, Newport Live, the local health boards across Wales, NHS Blood and Transplant, Kidney Care UK, Anthony Nolan Register, Donor Family Network, Believe Organ Donor Support and Global Kidney Foundation. Further sponsors include Friars Walk, Icon Design, Rodney Parade, Celtic Manor and Newport NOW BID.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

The Donor Run will start at The Riverfront in Newport and it is £10 per person.

For more information or to sign up to the Donor Run, please visit: https://www.britishtransplantgames.co.uk/donor-run

Date: Saturday 27 July

Venue: The Riverfront, Kingsway, Newport, NP20 1HG

Registration opens: 17:30

Race Starts: 18:30

