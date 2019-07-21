BASIL Rathbone was one of the most talented actors of his age--but what is a lesser known fact is that he made Newport his home for many years.

The late actor graced television screens in households for more than 50 years.

And this weekend, thousands of fans marked the poignant anniversary of his death by re-watching his portrayal as Sherlock Holmes in 14 films.

But briefly sidestepping his claim to fame, who knew that the actor in the early 20th century lived in Newport?

Mr Rathbone’s precise house has now been pinpointed along Serpentine Road by fan Andrew Bowen, who lives in Elaine Crescent.

“I have done a lot of research and can say he lived at No. 1 Serpentine Road,” said Mr Bowen.

“He lived there for many years.

(Andrew Bowen with Basil Rathbone memorabilia.)

“Basil came to the area after being posted here in the army."

He married Ethel Marion, an prominent member of the Newport Playgoers, during his time in Newport but left in the 1920s after the marriage broke down.

And fast-forward 52 years since his death, and the house he once occupied still stands.

(Actor Basil Rathbone.)

Mr Bowen is now spreading the word of the late actor's connection to Newport.

"It is an impressive house," said Mr Bowen.

“People need to be aware that he lived here.

“The message needs to get out there that he lived in Newport.

“This is history and he was an incredibly famous actor.”

A for sale sign is currently displayed outside the property he once resided at.

Attempts were made to contact the owner of the building.