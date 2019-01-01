AN amphetamine addict with more than 100 offences to his name went on a burglary rampage after targeting businesses, a sports club and the Scouts.

Shaun Davies, from Blackwood, was locked up for more than two years after he admitted a series of break-ins across the county of Caerphilly.

Prosecutor Rebecca Griffiths said he went on “spree of burglaries” which started last April 13, 2018 and ended over a month later on May 25, 2018.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how there were raids at the Paramount garage and Spar store in Cefn Fforest, Penyfan Processing in Manmoel, Abercarn Concrete Products, Gelligaer Bowls Club and Bergstrom Europe’s canteen cabin in Ystrad Mynach.

Davies also broke into the same CRAI Scouts hut twice in Newbridge where he stole two Stihl strimmers.

The booty from his break-ins also included cash, whisky, food, diesel and electrical saws.

Miss Griffiths told Judge Christopher Vosper QC that the defendant’s combined loot and the damage caused during his burglaries had left his victims out of pocket by more than £4,000.

She said that Davies had 35 previous convictions for 122 offences, including 50 for theft, as well as robbery and burglary.

He also has 22 alone for driving whilst disqualified.

The defendant, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, pleaded guilty to nine burglaries and two further offences of driving whilst disqualified.

John Ryan, mitigating, said of his client: “He has a depressing antecedent history and has been in the grip of drug addiction to amphetamine and cannabis.

“Amphetamine has ruined the life of Shaun Davies.”

His barrister said the break-ins had been committed to fund his habit and he had been homeless at the time.

Mr Ryan told the judge: “He was living in a friend’s car.”

He also said that the defendant had been “drug-free” whilst on remand which, he claimed, was an achievement because “prisons are rife with drugs”.

Judge Vosper jailed Davies for two-and-a-half years and banned him from driving for three years and three months.

The application for the defendant to pay £4,145 compensation to his victims and prosecution costs of £670 was turned down because Davies has no means to do so.