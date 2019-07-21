A DRUG dealer was warned he is facing an inevitable prison sentence after he admitted trafficking heroin and cannabis.

Michael Moore, aged 28, of Corporation Road, Newport, appeared before Judge Jeremy Jenkins at the city’s crown court.

The defendant admitted possessing heroin and cannabis with intent to supply, possessing cocaine and possessing a knife in a public place.

He committed the offences whilst on licence after being jailed for 32 months in October 2017 for attempted robbery, prosecutor Bethan Evans said.

Moore was represented by Gareth Williams.

Judge Jenkins adjourned sentence so that the police can complete telephone analysis.

He told Moore that immediate jail will follow.

The case was adjourned until August 14 and the defendant was remanded in custody.