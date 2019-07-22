NEWPORT city centre was filled with the sound of laughter from thousands of families who gathered for the popular Big Splash.

The annual event puts on an array of both unmissable and unforgettable street performances.

Some of the events which drew crowds of people included Fun Play at the Riverfront, Tony the Balloon Man, Boxing Crabs, as well as many others.

Bethan Pryce and her children, who live in Risca, were one of the many families at the Big Splash.

“It is a brilliant festival,” said the 46-year-old cleaner.

“My children loved the giant tortoise the best. They were really excited when they saw it and they couldn't stop laughing. They now want a pet tortoise--they keep asking me for one.

"They also really enjoyed the outfits people were wearing--there were some people dressed as bumblebees. They even made me laugh.

“The Big Splash is a good day out for the family.

"This year it has been bigger and better than before."

Her boyfriend, Shaun, added: “We came last year and enjoyed it.

“There are a lot of different acts this year, meaning the kids entertained."

“The festival takes place all over the city centre.”

Performances, including juggling acts and soloists, were also held near the River Front, John Frost Square and other areas too.

Paul Malcolm, from Usk, was watching a balloon act with his grandchildren.

He said: "He did so many impressive techniques with that balloon. How it did not pop I will never know.

"We need to have more things like the Big Splash available across Gwent.

"It is massively popular and the demand is there.

“I just wish it could happen more than just once a year and come to other parts of the area.

"Once a year is not enough.”

The 70-year-old added: "My grandchildren absolutely loved the balloon event in Friars Walk."

Rogerstone resident Kelly Smith said the event was "brilliant" for allowing her children to "forget about the internet".

She said: “I hate my kids spending too much time on the computer. I think all parents feel the same way as I do.

“Normally they want to stay in to play on laptop games—but they have been talking about the Big Splash for days. They forgot all about the internet.

“They came before with my dad and loved it. They had fun today too.”

The Big Splash ran from Saturday to Sunday.

For more information visit the website bigsplashnewport.com/